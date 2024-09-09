Dandadan Cliffhanger Ushers In a Major Character's Exit

Dandadan is back from hiatus, and the series is keeping fans on their toes thanks to Yukinobu Tatsu. Back in July, the artist announced they were taking time away from the desk to research the next phase of Dandadan. Now, we are starting to see the fruits of that effort. This week, Dandadan returned with chapter 165, and its big cliffhanger teases the exit of a major character. So of course, spoilers below!

If you are caught up with Dandadan, the latest chapter follows our heroes as they kickstart a tournament with Turbo Granny. The wayward spirit has been sealed in a cat plushie for ages now, but at last, her freedom has arrived. After securing Okarun's second ball, Turbo Granny returns the jewel, and she leaves the gang after getting her reward.

Is Turbo Granny Going to Leave Dandadan?

If you will remember, Okarun did make a solemn vow with Turbo Granny during the early days of Dandadan. The spirit has her powers sealed within Okarun after she took over his body by stealing his family jewels. After her powers were sealed, Turbo Granny lost track of those jewels as Okarun's balls were turned into kintama. For some time now, Turbo Granny has been searching for the kintama as Okarun promised to return the spirit's power once he had his own jewels back. And at last, that deal has been completed.

After getting her power back, Turbo Granny is quick to remind everyone of her true strength, and it is nothing short of awful. The yokai is incredibly strong, and rather than stay with Okarun's crew, Turbo Granny chooses to leave. Still sealed in a cat plushie, the spirit walks away from Momo's home, leaving the gang uncertain of the future.

Where Does Dandadan Go Without Turbo Granny?

Now, the question everyone is asking is where does Dandadan go without Turbo Granny around. The yokai began as an antagonist, but over the years, she has become a regular supporting figure. If Ichigo had Kon in Bleach, well – Okarun had Turbo Granny on his shoulder even if their relationship was fraught. Turbo Granny tried to hide her affection for the gang, but the yokai's true self could be seen on occasion. So as you can imagine, fans feel confident Turbo Granny will not stay away from the gang for long.

While she is away, however, Okarun is at a massive disadvantage. Turbo Granny was the reason the boy could see spiritual energy, and her power supplied his epic transformation. Okarun is now cut off from much of the work his friends do, and this description should sound familiar. After all, this playbook was used in Bleach when Ichigo lost his shinigami powers after he fought Aizen for the last time. The ordeal taught the hero plenty even if it meant he was ostracized from the life he came to cherish. Okarun is surely going to go through it until Turbo Granny returns. Hopefully, it will not take her long.

For now, let's just hope Saint Germain keeps his distance from Turbo Granny. The guy is up to something, and given his love of all things occult, he may try to add Turbo Granny to his supernatural collection...!

