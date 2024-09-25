Dandadan Is the Next Jujutsu Kaisen According to One Anime Veteran

Of the many returning and new anime adaptations arriving this fall anime season, DandaDan is aiming to be one of the biggest. Since arriving in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the series has blown past one hundred and sixty chapters. With the announcement that Science SARU, the company responsible for the likes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Devilman Crybaby, would be adapting the manga to the small screen, Okarun and Momo are close to becoming household names. In a recent interview with an executive at MBS TV, a Japanese broadcast network that has long housed some big anime, the industry higher-ups are already singing the series praises before its premiere.

If you aren't familiar with DandaDan, the series is quite unlike anything else that has hit the anime world. "Okarun" is a young teenager who has found himself obsessed with aliens and unidentified objects while his cohort, Momo, finds herself attracted to the supernatural. In a switcheroo, Okarun encounters a ghostly gal known as the "Turbo Granny", granting him a curse that grants him supernatural powers but also a looming threat over his head. On the other side, Momo is captured by creepy aliens that allow her to access her latent psychic abilities, which mostly need to be used to keep Okarun's powers in check.

Is DandaDan The Next Jujutsu Kaisen?

In a recent interview with MBS TV's director of the General Programming Department, Shinichi Tabuchi, praised DandaDan's upcoming anime adaptation. On top of this Tabuchi stated that not only would Okarun and Momo's tale follow in the footsteps of Jujutsu Kaisen but it would also "spread" like Haikyu and Demon Slayer, "It's an anime that's interesting even for old guys like us, about facing unexpected events while accepting each other's diversity. I'm sure it will spread like Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba".

How To Watch DandaDan?

DandaDan is set to premiere its first episode on October 3rd, with streaming services such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu looking to air the supernatural shonen. The first three episodes were also available to catch in theaters thanks to the release, DandaDan: The First Encounter. The "compilation film" included interviews with the cast and crew that helped bring the wild new anime to life, giving anime fans a better look into the making of the highly-anticipated anime.

Luckily, those looking to experience the anime via its English Dub might be thrilled to hear that the anime series will be simulcast. The current English cast includes Abby Trott as Momo, A.J. Beckles as Okarun, Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, Aleks Le as JiJi, Barbara Goodson as Turbo Granny, and Den Diskin as Serpoian.

DandaDan: Shonen Jump's Next Big Thing

Those who have been following news regarding all things shonen might be aware that some major franchises have either ended or are quickly approaching their end. With cases like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer, the stories of Deku and Tanjiro have reached the end of the road. In relation to Jujutsu Kaisen, there is only one chapter remaining in the supernatural shonen series according to creator Gege Akutami, though a mysterious note to fans stating that the series would continue has fans wondering if Yuji and company still have stories ahead of them.

While there has been no word that DandaDan will return for a second season, things are looking good for Momo and Okarun. As mentioned earlier, the original manga has quite a few chapters in its run, meaning that there won't be a lack of material should Science SARU want to continue the anime for seasons to come.

