Dandadan Continues NSFW Streak With Okarun’s New Attack

Dandadan’s first episode proved that the anime adaptation by Science SARU was more than willing to push the boundaries on both its animation and story content. With the Turbo Granny initially setting itself as a perverted spirit that was happy to infect Okarun, the protagonist has managed to score some “Not Safe For Work” revenge on the ghost. With one of the supernatural shonen’s best episodes to date, the fourth installment not only features the glasses-wearing hero taking a bite out of crime but also gives viewers some of the best action and animation of the anime adaptation to date.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dandadan, Episode Four, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. The time has come for Okarun and Momo to make their way back to Turbo Granny’s home in the abandoned tunnel and try their best to beat her at her own game. In approaching the spirit, they attempt to sell the fast trickster into participating in a race, which she ultimately agrees to with a twist. While the ghost granny does agree to give Momo and Okarun ten minutes to flee, she doesn’t specify how she will count those ten minutes, meaning that she’s in hot pursuit far sooner than the heroes expected. Pushed against the wall, Okarun reveals his NSFW attack.

Okarun’s Ultimate Hilarious Technique

On top of taking something priceless from Okarun, the Turbo Granny in the past has asked the young hero whether he wants to “suckle her teat”. In one hilariously disturbing moment, Okarun does just that in an effort to throw her off her game and save Momo who is trapped in a terrifying scenario. While this decision is ultimately unsuccessful in taking down the Turbo Granny, it buys Momo and Okarun the time they need to put together a plan of attack. You can see the controversial scene in action by clicking the link below:

Dandadan’s Halloween Surprise

This fourth episode is special not just for seemingly ending the fight between the supernatural heroes and the Turbo Granny but for also being the installment that wasn’t featured in the theatrical release, Dandadan: First Encounter. In the installment, Science SARU was truly able to stretch its legs in the animation department as the “full throttle” sequences here prove just how far the animation studio is willing to go.

Dandadan has barely scratched the surface of what creator Yukinobu Tatsu has shown in the manga that has taken the shonen universe by storm. With the series currently sitting pretty with over one hundred and fifty chapters to its name, this means that we could witness quite a few seasons in the anime’s future. It goes without saying that the Turbo Granny is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the supernatural and extraterrestrial threats facing Momo and Okarun will only get bigger.

Following the fourth episode’s arrival, Dandadan’s first anime season will reportedly release eight additional episodes to give fans more high-octane action. The Turbo Granny might have been defeated here but manga fans know that “what is dead may never die” and viewers might be surprised to see how the future progresses for both the spirit and the boy that she had previously infected. There are plenty of surprises in store for what remains in season one.

Want to see what the future holds for Okarun and Momo and for their arch-enemy the Turbo Granny? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dandadan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.