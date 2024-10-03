Dandadan Just Dropped Anime's Best Opening in Ages: Watch Now

The fall anime season has officially begun and one of its biggest new arrivals has landed online. Dandadan has been tearing up the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump with its manga series and the highly anticipated anime adaptation from Science SARU is looking to do the same with the airwaves. The first episode is now available on various streaming services, and while Momo and Okarun's story is one that is set to garner plenty of attention. its opening theme might garner more. Dandadan's opening theme by Creepy Nuts is now available to watch online and it might just be one of the catchiest anime songs ever released.

For those who want a refresher, or are hearing of the series for the first time, Dandadan is a story brought to life by creator Yukinobu Tatsu. Before setting off on his own with Okarun and Momo, Tatsu was an assistant to mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, who fans might know best for their works, Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man. Dandadan's story is one that sees supernatural enthusiast Momo and alien enthusiast Okarun challenging one another in their respective fields. As Okarun encounters the "Turbo Granny" and gains ghostly abilities and transformations, Momo has her psychic abilities unleashed thanks to a rather unexpected meeting with extraterrestrials.

Dandadan's Opening Theme is Here

The supernatural series' first opening theme is "Otonoke" by the musical act Creepy Nuts. The "hip hop duo" has already cut their teeth on some major anime adaptations, including Mashle: Magic & Muscles. In the anime series focusing on Mash Burnedead, Creepy Nuts created a viral hit in "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" that saw anime fans sharing recreations of the killer dance moves that were a part of the season two theme.

How to Watch Dandadan

Dandadan's first episode is now available to stream on Crunchyroll and will also be made available to stream on Netflix and Hulu as well. Described as the "next Jujutsu Kaisen" by anime industry veterans, the first three episodes had an early premiere thanks to the theatrical run of Dandadan: The First Encounter. New episodes of the anime will arrive on each Thursday following the initial premiere, meaning there will be a lot to look forward to when it comes to Momo and Okarun's bizarre adventure.

This fall season is fit to bursting with major titles such as Dragon Ball Daima, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Uzumaki, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Blue Lock, and Shangri-La Frontier all vying for attention. Considering that Dandadan is mentioned in the same conversation as Son Goku and Ichigo Kurosaki goes to show how anticipation has been building within the anime community for this Science SARU production.

(Photo: Okarun in DAN DA DAN - Science SARU)

What Happens in Dandadan Episode One?

As mentioned previously, Momo and Okarun get their obsessions mixed up, though the latter is having a much more difficult time with their powers than the former. The "Turbo Granny" isn't exactly a benevolent spirit and while it does give Okarun some wild superpowers, said powers come at a serious price. Luckily, Okarun is able to keep the ghost granny at bay but doing so requires a serious level of concentration.

Creator Yukinobu Tatsu has confirmed in the past that he created the "dynamic anime duo" to have them share the starring role and Dandadan certainly makes good on this fact in its first episode. The worlds of ghosts and aliens might be quite different but the newest anime series does a convincing job of why merging them makes for one major story in the anime world.

Want to stay updated with Momo and Okarun's journey on the screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the supernatural shonen series.