Dandadan Pays Tribute to Shin Godzilla With Hilarious Easter Egg

Dandadan wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest new anime adaptations of the fall anime season. The story of Okarun and Momo is one that has resonated with countless viewers as Crunchyroll and Hulu are releasing new episodes weekly. Following the tragic seventh episode of the anime series, Dandadan wasted little time in bringing fans back to fighting ghosts, aliens, and one another. In presenting some terrifying new creatures to the anime heroes, Science SARU helped to create a scene that perfectly pays homage to the King of the Monsters with a shot-for-shot recreation of one of the lizard king’s scariest attacks.

For those who have not seen Shin Godzilla, one of the best kaiju movies this side of Godzilla Minus One, the 2016 film was created by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno. This new take on the king of the monsters was one that gave Godzilla one of his scariest looks to date, presenting a new universe wherein the lizard king was a major enemy to humanity. Unfortunately, there has yet to be word on a Shin Godzilla sequel for the future but the new take on the giant monster does still appear regularly thanks to merchandise. Most recently, Shin Godzilla has teamed up with Neon Genesis Evangelion to create a new crossover for a pachinko machine in Japan.

Dandadan: A Godzilla That Isn’t Godzilla

Now that Aira’s life has been saved thanks to the sacrifice of the spirit Acrobat Silky, she has become a part of the “gang.” Unfortunately, this spells some unique problems for both Momo and Okarun. For Momo, Aira is competition for the affections of Okarun, with Aira also wanting to cause problems for Momo whenever she can. For Okarun, the glasses-wearing protagonist is attempting to dodge her affection as he has more than enough problems to deal with at the moment.

The latest episode of the anime series, episode 8, not only sees the return of the Serpo Aliens but it also introduces a crustacean boxer who seems ready and willing to step into the ring. The alien invasion first begins with what appears to be a creature that looks quite like a mix between the Loch Ness Monster and Godzilla. In a clear reference to Shin Godzilla, Science SARU recreates a scene of the king of the monsters’ using his atomic breath. You can check out the anime crossover video below.

DandaDan Is About To End

We’re over two thirds of the way in DandaDan’s first anime season. While some fans might be sad to learn that season one will only house allegedly twelve episodes, it’s a safe bet that this premiere season won’t be the last time that we see Okarun and Momo in action. Thanks to the popularity the supernatural shonen franchise has garnered so far, both on the small screen and on the silver screen with DandaDan: The First Encounter, the future appears bright for the Science SARU production.

Another big reason for why DandaDan would receive a second season is the sheer amount of material that the manga has created so far. Creator Yukinobu Tatsu has been working on the printed story for years and Momo and Okarun have well over one hundred and fifty chapters to their name so far. Should the anime adaptation continue to stay true to its source material, it could warrant several seasons in the future.

Want to see what other crossovers are a part of Momo and Okarun's journey?