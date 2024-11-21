Dandadan Unleashes Aira’s New Transformation (And Gives Her The Perfect Villains To Fight)

Dandadan rocked the anime world with the release of its seventh episode, focusing on the tragic backstory of the spectre known as Acrobat Silky. Alongside the twisted tale of the ghost’s origin, anime viewers also learned more about the character known as Aira, a classmate to Okarun and Momo who has a major crush on the former. In an effort to save the pink-haired girl’s life, Acrobat gave up her very existence to make sure that the anime character would live on. In doing so, Aira not only was given a new lease on life but has the ability to transform into a creature quite like Okarun thanks to his relationship with the Turbo Granny.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the eighth episode of Dandadan, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the anime’s latest. While the tragic story of Acrobat Silky brought tears to many viewers’ eyes, Dandadan wasted little time in diving back into the humorous, more hard-hitting sides of the anime adaptation. In the latest installment, the rivalry between Aira and Momo for Okarun’s affection is front and center. As Momo continues to struggle with her own emotions, Aira knows exactly what she wants and makes it quite clear to the anime hero that she is in love with him.

Aira: The New Acrobat Silky

Much like how Okarun can transform into a new form that looks similar to the Turbo Granny, it appears as though Acrobat Silky lending her essence to Aira has allowed the pink-haired powerhouse to do the same. Thanks to the invasion of new spirits, including a Loch Ness Monster style spirit that looks quite like a certain king of the monsters and a boxing crustacean, and old spirits, the “banana organ” desiring Serpoians, Aira has put her power to the test.

In the final moments of the latest installment, Okarun is held in place thanks to the Serpo Aliens’ psychic abilities. To save the object of her affection, Aira has demonstrated that she now has the power of the Acrobat Silky at her disposal and that power is a great one. While we haven’t seen the full display of what Aira can now do, she is able to use her hair to throw back one of the Serpoians and is sure to make for a worthy ally to Okarun, and a fiendish “frenemy” to Momo. You can check out the transformation scene in all its glory below:

Dandadan’s End is Nigh

Before you have a heart attack, Dandadan’s manga is not ending any time soon. Creator Yukinobu Tatsu hasn’t hinted at the idea that Momo and Okarun’s story will end anytime soon. The same cannot be said for Dandadan’s first season which reportedly houses twelve episodes in total. This means that anime fans will only bare witness to four more episodes before we need to say goodbye to one of the fall’s biggest anime arrivals.

Based on the popularity of the Science SARU anime production, it seems like a safe bet that we’ll see Dandadan return. However, whether or not it will be via a second season or a new movie is anyone’s guess as more shonen franchises are leaning into the latter to score some serious profits at the box office. Considering there are still well over one hundred chapters to adapt for the anime, Dandadan might have a bright future ahead of it.

Want to stay up to date on Momo and Okarun's wild ride? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Dandadan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.