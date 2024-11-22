Evangelion & Godzilla Fuse in Wild New Official Crossover: Watch

The Shin Universe might be on hiatus as creator Hideaki Anno has focused on his next project, a recreation of Space Battleship Yamato, but both the king of the monsters and the EVA Pilots of NERV have found their way back to the forefront. In the past, we’ve seen merchandise highlighting the Shin takes on classic characters including Godzilla, Evangelion’s roster, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman. The Shin Heroes have yet to crossover in an official movie, though that hasn’t stopped the characters from meeting in some unexpected ways. Now, a new video has landed that not only teams up EVA Unit 01 with the lizard king, it sees them fuse into one terrifying being.

This recent release isn’t the first time that the Shin version of the King of the Monsters teamed up with the best that NERV has to offer. Previously, Universal Studios Japan created an attraction that not only pit Shin Godzilla against the characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion but also introduced a wild new kaiju into the mix. Shin King Ghidorah didn’t appear in the original Shin Godzilla, though it made its debut at the Japanese theme park. Ironically, this new take on the three-headed kaiju is one that once again sees the two franchises to team up though in such a way that a new fused being has arrived.

Godzilla x Evangelion: Fusion HA

In Japan, pachinko machines remain big business as players will routinely make the trek to sit at one of the machines. Capitalizing on this fact, the Shin franchises united for the new Pachinko game titled “Godzilla Vs. Evangelion: G Cell Awakening.” While an official series and/or movie hasn’t been announced, this two minute long trailer gives kaiju fans a good idea of what a future project might look like if creator Hideaki Anno decides to bring all of these characters together. Unfortunately, Pachinko Machines aren’t big business in North America so it seems doubtful we’ll see this crossover hit the West. Luckily, we can catch the crossover videos thanks to the power of the internet.

A new promotional short featuring Shin Godzilla, Keizer Ghidorah, and Unit-01 for the "P Godzilla vs. Evangelion: G Cell Awakening" pachinko game has been released. pic.twitter.com/fuZ06gI6Jn — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 22, 2024

Godzilla x Evangelion: A Crossover For The Ages

If a Shin Universe crossover were to happen, it would mark the first time that the EVA pilots would be brought to live-action, unless Hideaki Anno decided to turn this potential union into an anime project. Neon Genesis Evangelion’s latest project, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time, recently brought to an end the film series dubbed Rebuild of Evangelion. While Anno himself hasn’t confirmed if he plans on bringing back the EVA pilots himself, he has hinted at the idea that the anime world might see them return in the future.

For those hoping to see Godzilla’s return in the future, we have good news and bad news. On the good news front, the lizard king has been confirmed for a comeback with a sequel to the recent Godzilla Minus One. In North America, Legendary Pictures is working on a third entry in the Godzilla x Kong series while also working on a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Unfortunately, Shin Godzilla has yet to be confirmed to return. As it stands, the 2016 film is the only venue to see one of the scariest takes on the king of the monsters. Hopefully, Anno isn’t done with the Shin universe and kaiju fans will witness an official film giving us a crossover that shakes the foundations of the Earth.

