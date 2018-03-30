Get Ready for the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fusion Dance Funko Pop Two-Pack Exclusive

Pay close attention Dragon Ball Z / Funko fans, for we have your very first look at the upcoming Dragon Ball Z Goten and Trunks Fusion Dance 2-Pack! We also have all of the details that you’ll need to emerge victorious in the battle for this exclusive.

Thanks to BoxLunch, we can exclusively reveal that you will be able to order this set online starting on April 6th at 12am EST via this link at BoxLunch.com and the Funimation shop. You will also be able to buy the Fusion Dance pack in person at Funimation’s booth (#408) at C2E2 or at BoxLunch retail stores on the same date. The price will be set at $29.99, and we expect the stock to sell out within hours – so start planning now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that out of the way, let me just say – how awesome are these figures? The finger touch pose would have been even better, but I can’t recall Funko ever producing a figure with a pose that extreme. We also need a new Gotenks Funko Pop to complete the Fusion Dance set. Maybe there’s more DBZ where this came from at C2E2. We’ll just have to wait and see what else Funko has in store.

In other Dragon Ball Z product news, Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set is currently $126.26, which is a whopping $49 off the list price. Not surprisingly, the deal has been very popular and the set has been backordered for quite some time. However, a new batch is expected on April 9th. Grab it here while the deal lasts.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! There aren’t any details on special features but, at this price, we aren’t complaining. You’re still getting the series you know in love in HD for around $14 per season – can’t beat that.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.