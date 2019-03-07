‘Dragon Ball Z’ Goes Viral Over Trader Joe’s Freeza Display

Iconic Dragon Ball Z villain Freeza wound up trending on social media this week, but it wasn’t because of anything he did in the Dragon Ball Super anime or manga.

Instead it was because of a fan-made drawing of the tyrant that popped up at a Trader Joe’s location, advertising the grocery store’s pizza selection.

Cosplayer “@Princess_Snivy” spotted the drawing and uploaded it to Twitter on Monday.

“It’s okay to Be bad!… Go ahead, have a slice… or two!” Freeza says in a delightfully rendered dialogue bubble while staring at a pizza slice.

DBZ fans got a kick out of the advertising in the comment section.

“I love Trader Joe’s even more now,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is the most awesome thing ever,” wrote another.

After assisting Goku and Android 17 in winning the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, Freeza found himself back in the spotlight in late 2018 when he was one of the focal points of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film. The opening scenes of the movie were dedicated to showing Freeza’s earliest days as galactic emperor, showing how King Cold passed down his authority to his son (and thus renaming his army the Freeza Force). The movie then showed Bardock and Gine sending their son Karakot to Earth before Freeza blew up Planet Vegeta, which was mostly adapted from the Dragon Ball Minus feature manga written by Akira Toriyama in 2014.

The film then jumped forward in time to after the Tournament of Power, where Freeza attempted to gather up the Dragon Balls in order to make himself slightly taller. Meanwhile two members of the Freeza Force, Cheelai and Lemo, stumble upon Paragus and the insanely powerful Broly on the desolate planet Vampa. Upon learning of Broly’s potential, Freeza brought the Saiyans to Earth to challenge both Goku and Vegeta. He even went so far as to murder Paragus behind Broly’s back, causing the young Saiyan to transform into a Super Saiyan and brutalize both of the heroes.

But his plan wound up backfiring, as Goku and Vegeta tricked Broly into attacking Freeza so they could teleport away from the battle to learn the Fusion Dance. With their combined powers as Gogeta, the pair were able to subdue Broly and send Freeza away from Earth.

