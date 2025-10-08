DC Studios’ James Gunn Talks Directing One Piece

Play video

Legendary director James Gunn has been nothing if not busy thanks to his new role as the head of DC Studios, creating the likes of Peacemaker, Superman, Creature Commandos, and more. With Gunn wasting little time in confirming that Clark Kent and Lex Luthor would return in 2027’s Man of Tomorrow, he has been taking time out to chat about his future projects. In a surprising twist, the Guardians of the Galaxy director discussed taking on another group of rowdy travelers, touching upon whether he would direct Netflix’s live-action One Piece.

Recently, Gunn visited the online series “The Viall Files With Nick Viall,” taking the opportunity to discuss that he ultimately wouldn’t feel up to the task when it comes to tackling One Piece. James said specifically, “You know, if I went out and did the One Piece show, I think it would be hard for me because I don’t understand what is the most beloved things about One Piece. I’ve only read a couple of One Piece’s comics, but with DC characters, I understand them. Now I also do change them, with someone like Peacemaker, I changed a lot about who he is. With the Guardians, I changed a lot of things, and so I do feel more freedom with characters that are less well known.”

The State of The Grand Line

Netflix

While James Gunn most likely won’t be taking on the world of Monkey D. Luffy any time soon, if ever, One Piece still has a wildly bright future ahead of it. At present, the second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation will be released next year in 2026, though a specific release date remains a mystery. Despite the series not immediately jumping into the Alabasta Arc, the long-awaited storyline that introduces the likes of Ace and the desert locale of the same name, the Straw Hat Pirates will have plenty to deal with.

So far, it has been confirmed that Luffy and his comrades will be traveling to environments such as Whiskey Peak, Reverse Mountain, Drum Island, Little Garden, and Loguetown to name a few. In these stories, the Straw Hats will encounter new allies and enemies, with perhaps the most anticipated being the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper. The completely CG reindeer doctor will make his live-action debut in season two, and the pirates of the Going Merry will never be the same.

As for One Piece’s manga and anime, both are focusing on the final saga that will bring Eiichiro Oda’s shonen franchise to a close. We might still have years of stories in the future, thanks to Oda routinely spending quite some time on past story arcs, but the end is on the horizon for Luffy and his crew. Even though One Piece might end, an anime remake is in the works and the live-action adaptation still has quite a few stories to adapt.

