One Piece: Netflix Has Bad News For The Live-Action Series

The live-action Straw Hat Pirates hit the ground floor running when it debuted on Netflix last summer. While there have been more notorious live-action anime adaptations than we can list here, Netflix’s One Piece did what many initially believed would be impossible. Thanks to the creative team on the project, including One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda acting as Executive Producer, the live-action Grand Line was able to attract both original anime fans and newcomers to the shonen franchise. While production on season two has reportedly finished, the streaming service might have some bad news for fans who were hoping to see the series return this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new update, Netflix released a video that broke down some of the big projects that will be landing on its platform this year, 2025. The list of shows and movies includes the likes of Squid Game Season 3, the final season of Stranger Things, the return of hit series like The Witcher and Wednesday, and more. Unfortunately, of these many announcements, Netflix did not confirm that One Piece season two was set to arrive this year. Also on the live-action anime adaptation front, the same can be said for Avatar: The Last Airbender season two, which also seemingly failed to make the cut for a 2025 release date.

Play video

The Seas Were Turning In 2024

During last year’s Netflix Geeked Week event, showrunner Matt Owens took to the stage to make some big reveals regarding season two. Perhaps the biggest were the casting of Nico Robin and Crocodile, with actors Lera Above and Joe Manganiello taking on the roles respectively. Unfortunately, Owens avoided hinting at a release window for One Piece season two, making the idea that season two will arrive in 2026 all the more likely.

While the series has confirmed quite a few actors that will be taking on the roles of new heroes and villains alike in season two, there remains a major key component that has yet to be cast. Tony Tony Chopper, arguably the biggest new character to arrive in the second season, has yet to be cast though a behind-the-scenes video hinted at the fact that the future Straw Hat will be made entirely of CG. Considering the fact that Chopper is a reindeer doctor who routinely changes his forms, this makes all the sense in the world.

Season 2’s Wild Cast

In terms of the expansive cast of new actors joining One Piece’s second season, the roster includes the likes of Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, and Anton David Jeftha as K.M. thus far.

Want to stay up to date on the live-action Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest One Piece updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Deadline