DC Universe Infinite and Kodansha Launch Manga Reader and Reveal Joker: One Operation Joker Preview

DC Universe Infinite got manga fans excited earlier this year when they revealed a collaboration with Kodansha, which would bring collected editions of Joker: One Operation Joker, Superman vs. Meshi, and Batman: Justice Buster to the platform. All paid subscribers of DCUI will have access to those titles in the form of weekly chapters pulled from the print chapter of each Title, and you'll be able to read these chapters in traditional manga style starting today! DCUI has now launched its manga reader, which will present each title in either standard or panel view from right to left. You can check out how the new reader operates on the next slide, but you'll also find a full preview of the Joker: One Operation Joker print edition as well.

That's not the only good news though. In addition to the three Kodansha titles, DC will also be converting several other current manga titles on DCUI to the new reader. Those titles include all three chapters of Batman: The Jiro Kuwata Batmanga and Batman and the Justice League, plus the complete Batman: Death Mask.

All manga titles will have their own distinct manga label on the DCUI platform, and once launched they will take you to an introduction page that tells you how the title is formatted. There's even a message that pops up if you go the wrong way, reminding you that manga is presented from right to left.

"We want everyone to have an opportunity to read DC's new manga titles, so we've upgraded DCUI with a new reader so that our valued DCUI subscribers will be able to experience the books in the traditional manga format," said Anne DePies, SVP and DC general manager. "The digital chapters will read right to left, the same as the physical collections that will publish later this year, giving everyone the same authentic experience. We're so grateful to the DCUI team, and to DC's partnership with Kodansha, for helping us bring these books to the North American market."

The official description for Operation Joker reads "During a fight with The Joker, Batman falls into a chemical vat that somehow turns him into a baby. Who is going to take care and help raise baby Batman? The Joker, that's who. Written by Satoshi Miyagawa (Uchuu Senkan Tiramisù) and illustrated by Keisuke Gotou, this manga finds Batman transformed into a baby following an accidental fall into the same vat of chemicals that turned the Joker into his evil self. Immediately after the accident, the Joker finds himself lost without his arch-nemesis and takes it upon himself to raise baby Bruce Wayne. However, the Joker finds fatherhood to be a lot more difficult than he initially thought."

The new reader is available now, and for those looking for the first volumes of Joker: One Operation Joker, Superman vs. Meshi, and Batman: Justice Buster, those will hit on Tuesday, September 5th at your local comic store, bookstores, and retailers.