Hiro Mashima's Dead Rock Shares Gorgeous New Poster

Hiro Mashima knows a thing or two about staying busy. From Rave Master to Fairy Tail, the artist has overseen some of manga's most popular titles. Now, it seems the creator is stepping out with a new piece of art, and Dead Rock is hyping its debut with a new poster.

As you can see below, the colorful art comes from Mashima directly as he posted the piece online. "A new series has begun in Kodansha's monthly magazine," the artist wrote to fans. "I'm full of spirit. It's a school story I've always wanted to do."

Obviously, the artwork for Dead Rock is hard to mistake as it features Mashima's famous style. Loaded with men and women leads, Dead Rock will rope readers into a supernatural story with ease. After all, the new manga follows a group of students as they enter Dead Rock, a renowned Demon Academy. The school promises to train up the demon world's biggest warriors, so competition is fierce among students. So as you can imagine, Dead Rock will have lots to do during its short run.

At this time, no word has been given on when Dead Rock will end, but we know the manga's first chapter is now live. Mashima has said this new series will be a short one, so don't expect it to go on like Edens Zero. After all, the weekly sci-fi series is ongoing, and Mashima has rolled out more than 200 chapters since it began.

If you want to brush up on Mashima's various manga, it has never been easier to read them. Kodansha's mobile app K MANGA is now live and allows users to unlock chapters of Mashima's catalog. You can also buy digital and physical copies of the mangaka's work online.

