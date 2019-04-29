Death Note Announces New One-Shot

If you thought the world of Death Note was done, then think again. The fan-favorite series might have closed its cover some years ago under creator Takeshi Obata, but Death Note has more to give. It turns out the series is gunning for a comeback, and fans are ready to learn what’s up ahead.

Recently, the report went live when a magazine scan promoting the one-shot hit social media. The image, which can be seen below, shows off a first look at the new chapter.

So far, no firm story details have been released about the Death Note add on. It will be penned by Obata, but nothing has been said about its lead characters or Shinigami.

Of course, this revival comes a bit after Death Note stepped out for a different kind of comeback for Netflix. The streaming site released its own live-action adaptation of Death Note which director Adam Wingard oversaw. Starring Lakeith Stanfield and Nat Wolff, the western adaptation imagined Death Note as if it took place in the United States, and diehard fans admit their reception of the film was mixed at best.

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series’ synopsis can be read here: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?“

