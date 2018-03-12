‘Death Note’ Reveals Thrilling New Game

Death Note is one of the most famous anime and manga series with fans because of its dark tale held together by two mental lynch pins that weave their perception and intelligence battles across the series.

Light Yagami and L’s cat and mouse game was the most exciting aspect of the series, and now fans will be able to recreate these battles themselves with a new Death Note board game.

IDW Games is preparing to release Death Note: Confrontation, a two-player game that sets Light Yagami’s Kira activities against L’s detective work, on June 6. In this game, players take the role of Light or L and use their notebook to either eliminate targets as Kira or reveal targets as L in order to gain enough points to win the overall game.

Death Note: Confrontation includes “a detective notebook, a Death Note notebook, 40 suspect cards 24 lead cards, 2 wooden tokens, 4 plastic cards, 3 custom dice, and a rule book,” according to ICv2.

Like the series, the goal is to recreate the mental back and forth of the series, and fans can now own their own pocket of it for $29.99 for two players, ages 15 and up.

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba, with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series is described as such:

“Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”

Tsugumi Ohba’s original manga originally ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2003 to 2005 for 12 volumes. The series has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel and most recently another live-action adaptation. The live-action film was released on Netflix in 2017 and had a mixed reaction from the Death Note fan base. But there are other live-action adaptations, and even a musical, produced solely in Japan.

