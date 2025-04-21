Netflix’s Live-Action Kakegurui Series BET Drops New Trailer: Watch

Play video

The over-the-top, unbelievably intense Kakegurui is returning yet again with a brand-new series, but, this time, fans will be watching all the gambles in live-action. Officially titled BET, Netflix has released a brand-new trailer of the live-action adaptation of the popular original manga by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura. After two successful seasons adapting the mainline series as well as a spin-off anime titled Kakegurui Twin, Netflix’s new live-action take on the series will be releasing on May 15th, and is produced by Boat Rocker Media with Simon Barry acting as the showrunner.

The new live-action adaptation of the popular anime and manga franchise will, according to Netflix and the production staff, only be based “in part” on the original manga, and seems to be making minor adjustments to the plot and characters. As described by Netflix, the official synopsis for BET describes the series, “…at a private school where gambling determines social status, a mysterious new student with a tragic past is shaking things up — and betting on revenge.” The series will star the talented Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland.

This New Kakegurui Inspired Adaptation Will Be an Interesting Entry Into the Franchise

Obviously, hearing that a live-action adaptation will only be “in part” inspired by the source material probably raises some red flags among anime fans, especially for those already deeply invested in Kakegurui‘s world. Not to mention, there’s already a live-action adaptation of the series that does try to serve as a straightforward adaptation of the original work. Titled Kakegurui, the 10-episode live-action adaptation of the original manga is also currently streaming on Netflix and uses the same character names and scenarios from the original manga. Comparatively, it seems as though BET will be marketing itself as a wholly original project, using the essence of the original work while trying to forge its own identity among fans.

Despite warning signs that could reasonably cause fans to become concerned over BET‘s quality, though, it seems as though the talent involved in the project are determined to make the series the best it can possibly be. The lead actress for the project, Miku Martineau, who will be playing the ever-iconic Yumeko Jabami, stated publicly when the series originally released that she’s very excited to bring the character to life, and that playing the crazed gambler was the thrill of a lifetime. She also stated, “I’m beyond excited for the world to experience BET, a series that captures the high-stakes and wild spirit of Kakegurui, while also finally uncovering what truly drives Yumeko’s obsession.” Similarly, the showrunner and director for the upcoming Netflix original, Simon Barry, added that he was inspired by other adaptations like Netflix’s recent hit Wednesday, as well as Scott Pilgrim when producing BET. He added that adapting the live-action version of the series or English-speaking audiences was both a privilege and a challenge.



