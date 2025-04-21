This New Fantasy Anime Is a Streaming Hit on Prime Video

It’s not just Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, anime is slowly taking over all the major streaming services. Prime Video is the latest to jump on board the rapidly growing trend, and the streamer’s newest fantasy anime is a big hit with subscribers. Prime Video already hosts some immensely popular anime shows and movies, including Vinland Saga, Hunter X Hunter, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. But in the past few years, Prime Video has also exclusively distributed some amazing new anime.

2024 saw Tatsuki Fujimoto’s (Chainsaw Man) one-shot manga, Look Back, adapted into a feature-length film. Prime Video exclusively streams the award-winning movie, which was a massive hit. In the Spring 2025 season, Prime Video is exclusively releasing Mobile Suit Gundam: GQuuuuuuX and Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray. But it’s Prime Video’s newest fantasy anime that is already a major hit according to data gathered via Flix Patrol as of April 21st.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Is a Fantasy Anime Hit

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is Prime Video’s big fantasy anime release this Spring season, and audiences are already obsessed with the surprisingly wholesome action/fantasy adventure. Three episodes have been released so far, and the show is already shooting its way up Prime Video’s Top 10 most popular shows of the week list. At the time of publication, From Old Country Bumpkin is currently the fourth most popular show on Prime Video this week. It sits behind The Bondsman in third, Reacher in second, and The Wheel of Time in first.

Animated by Studio Passione (Mieruko-chan), From Old Country Bumpkin is a surprisingly vibey and lowbrow fantasy romp that longtime fans of the genre will find very comfortable and familiar. Based on the light novel series by Shigeru Sagazaki, the series follows Beryl Gardinant, an expert fencing instructor who lives with his family in a small town. When one of his former students tracks him down, Beryl is hired to be the special instructor to the Liberion Order. On his adventure, he runs into several of his former students, who have all gone on to great acclaim.

From Old Country Bumpkin Has Surprisingly Good Fight Scenes

As previously mentioned, From Old Country Bumpkin will be a comfortable fantasy adventure for long-time fans of the genre. The world Beryl inhabits is filled with the trappings of an anime fantasy land inspired by medieval Europe. The most surprising aspect of From Old Country Bumpkin is the fact the protagonist, Beryl, is a middle-aged man (no more teenage power fantasies!).

From Old Country Bumpkin isn’t a story that will change your life, radicalize the way you see the world, or bring about world peace. There’s one thing you go to an anime with that title for: cool fights. Thankfully, the series delivers. The show’s action blends slightly exaggerated, overpowered special moves that are a staple in anime with grounded techniques and tactics. Beryl isn’t a super-human child prodigy with Super Saiyan powers. He’s just a man who has trained a lot and honed his craft.

New episodes of From Old Country Bumpkin are released weekly. Three episodes are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

