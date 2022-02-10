Death Note: The Musical Is Bringing in K-pop Stars to Play Its Leads

The world of Death Note is one of the darkest and most cerebral within the medium of anime, telling the story of a high school student gaining a magical notebook that allows him to kill anyone at will. Though the anime ended years ago, the series continues to pump out new adaptations, with a musical set to hit the East. Now, said musical has unveiled which actors will be playing two of the most pivotal figures in the franchise, Light and L.

Light and L will actually see two actors playing the roles of the killer known as Kira and the detective charged with trying to stop him from using the notebook to kill those he deems unworthy of living in his new world. Light Yagami will be played by both Hong Kwang Ho and Go Eun Sung, with the former playing L in an original production of the musical and the latter playing the role for the first time, having a resume that has numerous roles as a musical actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For L, the idiosyncratic detective is set to be played by both Kim Junsu and Kim Sung Cheol, with the former originally being a part of the idol group known as JYJ, and the latter being a dramatic actor that is returning to his roots as a musical actor. While you may be questioning why there are two actors cast for each role, musical Korean productions will apparently cast multiple actors for one role as standard practice.

While the live-action movie sequel for Death Note from Netflix hasn’t revealed any new information recently about the controversial adaptation, last year had the writers of the original vowing that the follow-up would stick closer to the roots of the anime property. As the first movie ended on quite the cliffhanger, it will be interesting to see who, if any, members of the original cast return for a sequel.

On the anime front, Death Note hasn’t revealed if the new original story that was released in the manga and continued the story of the killer notebook after Light’s death would receive an anime adaptation, but we’ve certainly seen stranger things happen!

Would you love to see this Death Note musical? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Death Note.

Via Soompi