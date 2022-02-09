Death Note: The Musical Adds Former K-pop Star as Misa

Death Note has kept its head down since its comeback at Netflix, but the franchise is not staying quiet for much longer. If you did not know, Death Note: The Musical has kept the series moving forward behind-the-scenes as a new production is on the calendar. It won’t be long before South Korea brings Death Note to the stage once more, and it has cast a former K-pop idol to play Misa Amane.

The announcement came recently when OD Company announced its latest casting for Death Note: The Musical. The reprisal is slated to take over South Korea in just a couple of months. It is there fans can watch Kei, formerly of the idol group Lovelyz, step on stage as Misa Amane.

Now, if you are not familiar with the idol, Kei was born Kim Ji-yeon in March 1995. The singer made her debut with the girl group Lovelyz back in November 2014 and even pursued solo work before the band was dissolved. Kei went on to leave her talent agency Woollim Entertainment last fall. She is now represented by Palm Tree Island and working as a full-time musical actress in South Korea.

Her take on Misa has fans intrigued, to say the least, but this is far from the first time Light’s obsessor will hit the stage. Death Note: The Musical began back in April 2015 and became a huge success. In fact, its first Korean production went live in the summer of 2015 and 2017. Now, a new take on the hit show is heading to Korea, and it will bring Kei back to fans after a long break.

What do you make of this special Death Note announcement? Do you think Kei has what it takes to handle Misa?