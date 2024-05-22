Delicious In Dungeon Cosplay Serves Up Marcille

Delicious in Dungeon's anime adaptation is about to bring its first anime season to a close on Netflix but thanks to the popularity of Laois and company's adventures, a second season isn't out of the question. Of the group of adventurers, Marcille might be the strongest as her mastery of magic has helped the dungeon crawlers more often than we can count. As the anime adaptation continues to gain popularity, it should come as no surprise that cosplayers are taking the opportunity to highlight the popular series' biggest characters.

Of the adventurers that were exploring the dungeon to find Laios' sister, Marcille was the most skeptical when it came to eating the monsters that they would battle. Thanks to Laios' infatuation with the dungeon's creatures and Senshi's culinary skills, the general consensus was to save on space that would have been taken by rations and instead cook up whatever they killed on their quest. Marcille might not have been on board to start, but Senshi's dishes have warmed her over to the idea.

Marcille's Magic Unleashed

Hilariously, the new Delicious in Dungeon cosplay takes one of Marcille's normal expressions as she attempts to wrap her mind around both the dangers of the dungeon and the actions of her friends as a response. While a second season hasn't been confirmed, there are plenty of events left to adapt to the anime series should Marcille and the gang be looking to make an anime return.

If you have yet to check out Delicious in Dungeon, the first season is currently available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the series from Studio Trigger, "When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

Want to see if Marcille and company return for a season two?