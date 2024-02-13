Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is gearing up for the premiere of the anime's next episode, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new promo for Episode 7! Delicious in Dungeon has been one of the standout anime debuts of the Winter 2024 anime schedule as the adaptation for Ryoko Kui's original manga series has introduced fans to a wide new fantasy world. As Laios and his party continue to make their way through the titular dungeon, they have been killing and eating any tasty looking monster that comes their way. It's made for an interesting journey thus far.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7 will be following in line with the previous episodes as Laios and his party come across another wacky kind of monster and need to feed on it in order to survive. But also like the other episodes, it's quite hard to predict what to expect considering how different of an adventure each of the episodes have provided up to this point. To get a new look at what to expect from the next episode of the anime, you can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7 below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 7 will be premiering on Thursday, February 15th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Laios and his friends arrive at the 4th basement floor. In order to cross the vast lake, they need the magic of walking on water, but Senshi, who is against magic, refuses to use it. Instead, he suggests riding across the lake on a water horse (a kelpie) named Anne. Laios objects, saying it's dangerous because we don't know the monster's true intentions, but..."

You can find the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

What are you hoping to see in Delicious in Dungeon's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!