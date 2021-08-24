Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 2 to Go on Break Soon

✖

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun will be taking a brief break before airing Season 2's next episode! The anime adaptation of Osamu Nishi's original manga series really took off with fans when it aired its debut season back in 2019, and the anime made its return for its second season of episodes earlier this year as part of the Spring 2019 anime schedule. The second season has been proceeding as planned through the Summer 2021 schedule as well, but it will be hitting a brief hiccup before the debut of its next episode due to an unexpected schedule change in Japan.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 Episode 20 will not be airing on Saturday, August 28th as originally scheduled, but will now instead be airing on Saturday, September 4th due to the coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. With the new season heading into its final slate of episodes, this delay will sting but thankfully it's not a long wait. You can find the preview for Episode 20 below along with the official announcement for the delay:

The biggest bummer about this delay, however, is that the second season recently wrapped the intense Walter Park arc within the latest few episodes. One of the biggest developments of the end of this arc was that Iruma and Ameri had asked one another on a date, and this date was teased to come in Episode 20 of the series. That means it'll be another week to see whether or not they'll click romantically, and another week before we see how the season comes to an end.

If you wanted to check out Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun's anime run so far, you can find both seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll! What have you thought about the second season so far? Curious to see Iruma and Ameri's date? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!