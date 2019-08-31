Demon Slayer Reveals Adorable Nezuko Nendoroid

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has now taken off as one of the most talked about anime of the Summer, and fans from all over have come to love its central sibling relationship between Tanjiro and his little sister Nezuko. In the series the two were attached at the hip, and it’s gotten only more intense as Nezuko’s demon transformation has shown new layers for the series to explore. It only makes sense that they’ll join Good Smile’s Nendoroid collection around the same time too.

After previously revealing Tanjiro’s cool makeover for the adorable Nendoroid line of collectible figures, now Good Smile has revealed an adorable look at Nezuko’s cute Nendoroid makeover.

The Nezuko Kamado Nendoroid is scheduled to release around June next year, and this will be shortly after the Tanjiro one is released. Capturing her adorable muzzled, demonic expression, this Nendoroid also includes cuddly new looks for Nezuko’s raging demonic form and even includes the little box Tanjiro keeps on his back to carry her around during the day. The small form of Nezuko was a bright spot of the latest episode of the series, and now fans can own a compact one of their own!

If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”