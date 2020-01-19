Demon Slayer Art Gives the Anime a Solid 80s Makeover

For some, it is still hard to believe how big Demon Slayer has become. The manga has been in print for some time now, but fans flocked to the supernatural series in droves last year when its anime debuted. Now, Demon Slayer stands as one of the industry’s top franchises, and that means fans have given their own spin on the tale. And thanks to one artist, fans can imagine how Demon Slayer might have looked if it were made decades ago.

Taking to Reddit, fans of the franchise came together when a certain sketch was posted. The artwork comes from Blue The Bone, and it was there they got to see Nezuko in all of her ’80s glory.

As you can see below, the artwork shows off a still from Demon Slayer which will be familiar with fans. To the very left side, we can see Tanjiro reaching a hand out to his little sister, and Nezuko is making her way out of a basket. The girl was in hiding during a fight, and Tanjiro goes to check on his sister after the battle has been settled.

While the characters are easy to recognize, there is no doubt the anime’s artwork has changed. Nezuko looks to have changed the most since she is in the center of this sketch. Her design isn’t as glossy as it is in the actual anime, and she has much softer eyes. This is clearly an art style which fans of shows like Inuyasha will know, and it does suit Demon Slayer very well.

Now, fans are curious how other heroes in the series would look with this makeover. Nezuko pulls off the retro vibe, but fans are not sure if it will hold for Inosuke, but the boar-headed fighter will not rest until he’s tried it out at the very least.

Which art style do you prefer for Demon Slayer…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night … Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion .. Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”