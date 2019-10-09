Demon Slayer Announces English Dub Cast with First Trailer

Demon Slayer is becoming the anime series to beat both internationally and in Japan. With sales going through the roof, the series has become a powerhouse, and Toonami is ready to get in on the action. Starting October 12, Demon Slayer will put out its English dub, and fans have just learned which actors will play their favorite heroes.

And how did that happen? Well, thanks to Aniplex, the first English dub trailer has dropped that gives fans a taste of what’s to come.

As you can see above, the English dub trailer gives an overview of the series, and it sounds gorgeous. Some serious effort went into casting each character. With this dub, fans will get an entirely new way to experience Demon Slayer, so you can check out the full cast list below:

Tanjiro: Zach Aguilar

Nezuko: Abby Trott

Zenitsu Agatsuma: Aleks Le

Inosuke Hashibara: Bryce Papenbrook

Giyu Tomioka: Johnny Young Bosch

Sakonji Urokodaki: Brook Chambers

Along with the Demon Slayer trailer reveal, the cast’s stars shared their feelings about the gig with some brand-new statements. As it turns out, Aguilar is a huge fan of the show, so it was a dream come true when he was asked to voice its main character.

“I was ecstatic, to say the least, when I heard I got the role of Tanjiro,” Zach Aguilar shares about finding out he was cast as the main character Tanjiro. “As a fan of the show, I’m extremely honored to be able to be a part of such a fantastic anime. I’m giving this character my all, and I’m looking forward to going through Tanjiro’s journey!”

Adding on, Trott went on to say she’s more than happy to bring Nezuko to life as the little girl is so caring and strong.

“Nezuko as a human is a sweet, caring sister to her many siblings. And even as a demon, when it comes to Tanjiro and family, she mus protecc. I definitely relate to her sentiments about protecting those people (and pets) that I hold dear!”

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? You can read its official synopsis from Viz Media here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”