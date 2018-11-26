‘Demon Slayer’ Reveals Full Cast, New Visual

Weekly Shonen Jump has had a new wave of series grow in popularity, and one of such additions in the last few years is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which is making its anime debut next year.

Now the wait for the new series will be even tougher as it has confirmed the staff for the series, new voice cast additions, and even showing off a new image of Giyu Tomioka.

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Character Design: Akira Matsushima

Directory of Photography: Yuuichi Terao

Editor: Manabu Kamino

Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Scheduled for a release in April next year, Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), will be directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts). Akira Matsushima will be serving as character designer along with Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) will compose the music for the series, and Hikaru Kondo will produce.

Joining the already confirmed Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, and Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado, are the recently announced Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, and most notably, Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality…

Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”