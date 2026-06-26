Berserk Gives Guts a Major Upgrade And Nothing Will Ever Be The Same

Berserk has finally returned, with writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga once again returning to Guts’ life to show the Black Swordsman in one of his most dire predicaments to date. When last we left Guts, the bleak anime hero found himself trapped inside a cave within the nation of Kushan, struggling with his own soul as he searched for an escape. With Chapter 385 finding its way into the pages of Young Animal in Japan, spoilers are coming fast and furious regarding what just transpired in the Black Swordsman’s life, and nothing will ever be the same.

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Warning. If you have yet to read Chapter 385 of Berserk, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. After spending several chapters dealing with his own inner turmoil, Guts hasn’t just been freed from the magical cave with his life, but he has walked out with some wild new abilities. For as long as Berserk fans can remember, the Black Swordsman has been out of his element as he takes on giant demons that are far outside of his weight class. While Guts has had weapons like the Dragon Slayer and the Berserker armor to rely on, he has been consistently reminded that he is a human being. In a wild twist, Guts’ acceptance of his supernatural and mortal origins has given him super strength and at least one wild, unexpected ability.

Young Animal

Super Guts

GEMBA

Throughout the latest chapters of Berserk, Guts has learned that thanks to his rather unorthodox birth, he has a connection to both the human world and the supernatural one. While not being a demon himself like Griffith and Nosferatu Zodd at this point, the bridge between the two worlds has given Guts something he has not had before. On top of the aforementioned super strength, which Guts demonstrates by destroying his manacles by simply flexing, the Berserk star can also now see in the pitch darkness, which is an appropriate ability considering the darkness that has surrounded him. Guts doesn’t normally fight in the dark, but this might come in handy in the future.

For far too long, Guts has been punching outside of his weight class, with nearly every fight resulting in the Black Swordsman coming close to death and suffering from grievous injuries. Luckily, while Chapter 385 makes big changes for Guts, this won’t be the last installment for the foreseeable future. The creative team that took the reins of the manga following Kentaro Miura’s tragic passing confirmed that the latest bunch of chapters would be three in total, with the third and final set to arrive next month. Now that Guts has emerged from the cave, stronger than ever, it will be interesting to see where Chapter 386 leaves us as we wait for more installments focusing on the Band of the Hawk.

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