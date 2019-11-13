Demon Slayer Movie Releases Its First Trailer

Demon Slayer is one of this year’s indisputable champs. The series made its anime debut months ago, and the cult hit has exploded into a full-on juggernaut. The show became one of the anime industry’s hottest trending series, and it turns out the show is far from done. After all, a movie is on the way for Tanjiro, and a first-look trailer has been released for the feature.

For those who aren’t caught up with the Demon Slayer situation, you should know the anime ended just before the fall season. The show ended on a huge tease which promised the advent of a beloved manga arc. The ‘Infinity Train’ storyline has been highly anticipated by readers, and Demon Slayer confirmed the arc would be animated as a film. Now, the trailer for that movie has gone live, and fans feel good about its aesthetic so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And yes, Inosuke can be found in the trailer. Did you really think ufotable would let the character slip through their fingers like that?

As you can see above, the trailer is a short one which teases some dramatic points of the ‘Infinity Train’ arc. Fans can see the train in all its glory as Inosuke yells wildly out of a window. The reel continues by showing an employee punching tickets before Tanjiro realizes something isn’t right with this particular train.

While the trailer is clearly still a work-in-progress, the artwork featured in the video matches up perfectly with the TV series. Nezuko is nowhere to be seen, but fans are confident this film will match up to the first season of Demon Slayer. And if we are lucky, ufotable will confirm a full second season shortly after this film makes its debut in 2020.

What do you make of this trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”