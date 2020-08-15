Demon Slayer Cosplay Weaves A Deadly Web With Spider Mother

✖

One of the biggest threats that Tanjiro and his demon slayer buddies faced during the first season of the anime was the Spider Family Clan, a family of demons that all had unsettling appearances and powers based around arachnids, and one fan has created some perfect cosplay to bring the Mother of the clan to life! The Spider Clan themselves were somewhat tragic, brought under the sway of the demon Rui and forced to act like a family in fear of their own lives, as well as having to embrace their new lives as monstrous new creations.

The Spider Mother was easily the most tragic member of the clan of demons, being scared for her life thanks to the power of her "son". While she was able to escape a grisly fate at the blade of Tanjiro himself, she was not so lucky when she ran into Shinobu Kocho who decapitated the demon who had used the bodies of deceased soldiers, and living ones, to do her fighting for her. Even though she died ultimately, she was able to find some peace as her head was separated from her shoulders as she was freed from the horror of Rui.

Instagram Cosplayer Chibi_Melly shared this astonishing cosplay that shows off the true power of the Spider Mother, who made for one of the creepier villains that Tanjiro and the other demon slayers fought against in the first season of the popular anime:

The Spider Clan fight marked the last giant fight of the Demon Slayer anime's first season that took place between the human world and the demon one, unleashing a new ability for Tanjiro and showing just how dangerous the world of these monsters could be!

