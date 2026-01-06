2026 Will Be a Disappointing Year For Demon Slayer Fans

2025 was a groundbreaking year for Demon Slayer as the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history by breaking several box office records, eventually grossing over 100 billion yen across the globe. As the most successful anime film of all time, the series now has big shoes to fill for the sequels as well. Infinity Castle is the longest arc of the series and the first part of the final arc, where Demon Slayers engage in an epic showdown against demons, including the Upper Moons. The Corps’ goal is to find Muzan Kibutsuji, who is hiding in the castle while trying to nullify the effects of the drug Tamayo injected into him. However, reaching Muzan is by no means an easy task in an endless labyrinth full of powerful demons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first part of the film already proved how serious the situation is, as they lost another Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, as soon as they were thrown into the castle. While Giyu Tomioka, Tanjiro Kamado, and Zenitsu Agatsuma won their battles against the Upper Moons, they are now far too injured to fight for a while. The upcoming parts will be even more intense, as three more Upper Moons, Kokushibo, Doma, and Nakime, are still posing major threats. However, while anime fans await the story’s continuation, a latest report confirms a disappointing update.

Demon Slayer Doesn’t Have a New Project Scheduled for 2026

Image Courtesy of ufotable

The manga has long since reached its conclusion, but considering the impressive animation quality, it’s only reasonable that the ending will take a while. Since the manga’s ending in 2020, Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t returned for a spin-off or a sequel, which makes sense considering the cycle was broken after Muzan’s death. Hence, the only thing fans are looking forward to is the anime films, which won’t be released this year. According to a latest update, the earlier version of the second part is expected to be released in 2027, while the third part will be released in 2029.

Ufotable hasn’t shared an official visual or teaser of the second part so far, but we can expect an update in the second half of 2026. The first look by the animation studio will also confirm the release window. Ever since the anime’s debut in 2019, this will be the first year when the anime doesn’t release a single episode or a film. Not to mention that, except for the Infinity Castle films, there haven’t been any major projects that have been scheduled for this year.

Fans might get updates on the anime at major annual events such as Aniplex Online Fest, Jump Festa, and many more that often share exciting news with global fans. While this year seems a bit disappointing for fans, the first part might begin officially streaming on Crunchyroll, which has been delayed for several months due to the extended screenings. All other seasons and the Mugen Train film are streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can always catch up with the story.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!