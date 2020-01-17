Demon Slayer Cosplay Pays Homage To The Ladies Of The Corps

Demon Slayer hit the ground floor running when the anime dropped last year, with the first season concluding and introducing a brand new audience to the franchise of Tanjiro and his efforts to cure his sister Nezuko’s current demonic predicament. On their search to restore Nezuko, Tanjiro is attempting to take down as many demons as he can, while simultaneously adding hilarious and strange characters to his quest. Now, a pair of Demon Slayer fans have added two of the female slayers to their cosplaying resume by bringing Mitsuri and Shinobu to life!

Shinobu first appeared in the Demon Slayer’s first season in the battle against the “Spider Family”, saving the life of Zenitsu who was set on becoming a horrific spider creature himself. Mitsuri appeared later on in the franchise’s anime opening salvo, encountering Tanjiro and wondering just what should be done about Nezuko and her demon problem. As the series continues, it’s clear that these two will continue to have a major role moving forward!

Instagram Cosplayer Shirogane_Sama shared the Demon Slayer cosplay which amazingly brings to life two of the most powerful demon slayers currently working alongside Tanjiro to take down as many demons in the world as they possibly can:

With do you think of this dynamic duo of cosplayers honoring the ladies of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night … Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion .. Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”