Demon Slayer Cosplay Sets Your Heart Ablaze With Rengoku

Demon Slayer’s first major motion picture saw Tanjiro and his friends hopping aboard a runaway locomotive that was drowning in demons, with the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps meeting the Flame Hashira Rengoku. Though the power demon slayer was eventually killed in his one-on-one battle with the top-tier demon, Akaza, one fan has created some startling Cosplay that brings the Flame Hashira back to life following his tragic demise.

Though Rengoku died while battling against the top-tier demon known as Akaza, his legacy has been one that has cast a long shadow on the likes of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko. With the beginning of the Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro ran into Rengoku’s father, as well as his little brother, trying to learn more about the mythical sun breathing while attempting to snap his dad out of his alcoholic funk he found himself in. As Tanjiro and his friends now face down a new top-tier demon, they realize that they have a long way to go before they come within striking distance of any of the Hashira that they’ve encountered to date.

Instagram Cosplayer Oh Mali shared this fiery new take on Rengoku, celebrating the Flame Hashira following his death in the story of the Mugen Train, which has become the biggest anime movie of all time thanks to the hundreds of millions of dollars that it was able to pull in at theaters around the world:

Though the anime for Demon Slayer is continuing to adapt the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, the manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge has already come to a close, leaving fans to wonder if the world of the popular Shonen will one day return with a sequel, or potentially, via spin-off series. Considering how the franchise has become one of the biggest anime stories in the world, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the series made a major comeback in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

