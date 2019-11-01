Demon Slayer Reveals New English Dub Cast Additions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been progressing at a steady rate with new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, and the English dub has been a huge hit with fans thus far. This is largely due to the talented cast gathered for the core of the series, and now the cast is growing even further as Tanjiro prepares to take on his first big challenge as someone vying to get into the Demon Slaying Corps. He’s been training his hardest to make it all work, and soon Toonami fans will see for themselves whether he can do it.

This first big hurdle will involve three new characters, and Aniplex of America has confirmed that Mela Lee and Christine Cabanos are the voices behind the Black haired and White haired guides respectively, and Kirk Thornton has been tasked with bringing the Hand Demon to life.

These three new additions will be introduced with the introductory exam Tanjiro undergoes in order to officially join the Demon Slaying Corps. Tasked with surviving several hours on a dangerous mountain filled with demons, Tanjiro will have to fight to survive. The Hand Demon is especially important here, and provides Tanjiro with his first big boss.

The series is currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”