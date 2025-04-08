Where Does My Hero Academia’s New Anime Fit in the Timeline?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is here as the spin-off story is planning to follow the journey of heroes Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster as they patrol the streets outside the law. With the anime adaptation giving us a fresh take on Kohei Horikoshi’s shonen universe, many might be wondering if the costumed heroes of the series will meet up with Class 1-A. Unfortunately, the timeline for Vigilantes might not be what many expect as the trio of heroes operate in a timeframe that is quite different from Deku and his allies at UA Academy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place five years before Deku was accepted into UA Academy’s Class 1-A, meaning that seeing the main series’ cast of young heroes isn’t something fans should count on. Luckily, some big favorites from My Hero Academia have already appeared as there were quite a few top-ranking crime fighters still in operation at this time. In the spin-off’s premiere episode, we saw All Might, Midnight, Present Mic, and Midnight leap into action in their prime. Should the anime adaptation stick to the source material, you can not only expect to see more top heroes but also see the earlier lives of UA Academy faculty.

The Vigilantes Are Here

Studio Bones

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Vigilantes will dive into the earlier lives of Midnight, Present Mic, Midnight, and more if it follows the manga’s storyline. These stories specifically will be a necessary watch for those looking for more information regarding the background of some major characters in My Hero Academia’s final season. The trio will be featured during their school days at UA and we’ll even have the opportunity to witness an underground fight club that features some familiar faces.

At present, it’s unknown whether Studio Bones will be creating a second season for Vigilantes, though there is a strong possibility that the spin-off might release new episodes past the upcoming anime series finale. This fall, My Hero Academia’s eighth and final season is planning to end the fight between Deku and his friends against Shigaraki and the League of Villains. For those who have read the main manga series, they know that the grand finale has some of the biggest battles of the series to date and anime viewers should prepare to say their goodbyes amidst the fireworks.

What’s Next For UA?

Both My Hero Academia and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes have ended their respective manga series, meaning that Kohei Horikoshi’s universe isn’t continuing in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Since the spin-off was created by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, it appears that Horikoshi is more than fine with new creators taking the reins of his world. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if Deku and company make a comeback for a Shippuden-style scenario down the line.

Want to see where Vigilantes goes in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Crawler and company and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.