Baki The Grappler Has a Live-Action Adaptation (And You Can Watch It Now)

Live-action anime adaptations are becoming more commonplace these days and for good reason. Netflix’s One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender have helped swing open the doors for multiple projects to arrive in the future. Following in the footsteps of so many other anime franchises, one of the most hard-hitting anime series is getting a live-action adaptation of its own. Not only is Baki The Grappler bringing its characters to life in a wild new way, but you can watch Baki Hanma’s first live-action adaptation right now, though you’d better act fast.

Rather than creating a live-action television series and/or feature-length film, the son of the Ogre has taken the stage play route. Baki The Grappler Stage -The Underground Fighting Arena Arc- was performed late last year and brings to life some of Baki’s biggest allies and enemies to the stage. In an interview last year, actor Yugo Sato, who ironically enough played the live-action Inosuke in the Demon Slayer stage plays, stated the following about the production, “I am sure that everyone involved in this play has thought about the pressure of physical preparation. I believe that how far we can push ourselves physically and mentally until the day of the performance is the key that directly connects to the quality of the show. I am very much looking forward to seeing how we will express the world view depicted by Keisuke Itagaki-sensei with our bodies.”

Baki Live

If you want to watch this live-action take, you better get cracking as you only have a limited time to see it. For around $20 USD, you can stream the movie until April 20th by clicking here, giving you the chance to watch Baki The Grappler’s live-action stage play. While these live-action performers might not be as big as Keisuke Itagaki’s creations, it might be physically impossible for anyone on the planet to create perfect life-like takes on Yujiro Hanmo, Kaoru Hanayama, and many of the other bone-breaking brawlers.

Baki & Netflix

While Baki did the impossible and finally managed to defeat his father in one-on-one combat, this fact doesn’t mean that the son of the ogre’s quest is over. Luckily, Netflix wasted little time in confirming that Baki Hanma would return as a new anime adaptation is in the works. Baki-Dou will be the next big anime storyline that will see the titular protagonist fighting against a legendary Japanese figure, Musashi Miyamoto. There is no release window for when we can expect the anime to make a comeback but it’s assuring that the streaming service isn’t finished with Baki Hanma’s world.

Meanwhile, in the original manga, creator Keisuke Itagaki is still working on new chapters for the series that has been in the manga world for decades. Most recently, Baki The Grappler ran into controversy thanks to the arrival of United States President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as Itagaki portrayed them in an eye-popping manner.

Want to see what the future holds for the son of the Ogre?