Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots Season 4 Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Play video

Love, Death + Robots is returning for a new season of episodes later this Spring, and Netflix has dropped the first look at what to expect with a new trailer! Love, Death + Robots is arguably one of the coolest experiments currently going with Netflix at the moment. The animated anthology series has had the successful launches of three different volumes of episodes thus far, and each animated short has been different than the last. With new creators and ideas at the forefront of each short each season, it’s a highly experimental watch that has a lot to love for those who love animation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love, Death + Robots first announced that Season 4 of the animated anthology series was going to be in the works back in 2022, but has been fairly quiet ever since. That was until Netflix surprisingly gave the biggest update for the new season yet with the confirmation that Love, Death + Robots Season 4 would be premiering worldwide with the streaming service on May 15th. To help celebrate the confirmation of its release date, Love, Death + Robots has also dropped the first trailer for Season 4 that you can check out in the video above.

Netflix

What to Know for Love, Death + Robots Season 4

Love, Death + Robots Season 4 will be premiering with Netflix on May 15th, and will feature ten more original animated shorts. Each of these shorts will have a different creator behind them. While it has yet to be revealed what to expect from the new line up for this volume in particular, it has been confirmed by Netflix that the main creative team behind the first three seasons has returned to oversee the new volume of shorts as well. Originally created by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and executive produced by David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), the new season also features Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) returning as supervising director.

Miller, Fincher, and Nelson will all be directing shorts coming in Love, Death + Robots Season 4, but as of the time of this publication it’s hard to predict which one of them is behind any of the particular shorts. Each one already looks to be as dynamically different as seen in the previous three seasons, so it’s also a great time to go back and check out those first three batches of shorts now streaming with Netflix as well to get an idea of what this anthology has to offer.

Netflix

Love, Death + Robots’ Theme Is No Theme

Speaking to ComicBook when Season 3 of the animated anthology hit, Jennifer Yuh Nelson explained that the overall theme for Love, Death + Robots is that there is no theme around it all, “The theme is there is no theme. I think that maybe just bring certain parts of the geek mind forward. I think that’s pretty much it. Does it give you a certain feeling? Does it make you feel like you got to think about this? Or is that just cool? Sometimes we look at it as, ‘Does it have a robot, death, or love in it?’ It’s as random as that.”

This means that Nelson and Miller are keeping their minds open about what to expect from each of the shorts, and that means fans won’t be able to predict what’s coming in the new shorts either. That makes this new trailer all the more intriguing as each one looks dynamic and unique, and anything can really happen as they are just isolated stories with their own goals in mind. But we’ll see how this new season all shakes out later this Spring.