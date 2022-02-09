Demon Slayer’s Gyutaro Braces Themselves in This Low-Cost Cosplay

One of the creepiest and most powerful demons to appear in the shonen series created by Kyoharo Gotouge is Gyutaro, the latest villain of Demon Slayer‘s Entertainment District Arc who has a strange relationship with his sister Daki. With the two demonic siblings sharing one body, the pair created quite the challenge for Tanjiro and his friends to overcome as the series moves toward its season finale, with Gyutaro getting the Low-Cost Cosplay treatment to celebrate the latest major battle of the anime.

Gyutaro’s arrival during the Entertainment District Arc was surprising as his introduction revealed that he was sharing a body with his sister, Daki, who had been the previous major threat and was stealing workers within the District to feed on during her leisure. With Tanjiro and his friends coming to the realization that they needed to decapitate both Gyutaro and Daki at the same time in order to defeat the demonic siblings, the final battle saw Tengen losing an arm and an eye and the other protagonists receiving some serious injuries at the same time.

Low Cost Cosplay shared this hilarious new take on Gyutaro, using a combination of different kinds of produce to help in bringing to life the top-tier demon who is only one of many demonic villains that Tanjiro has to defeat in order to get closer to the demon lord known as Muzan who is pulling their strings:

The finale of Demon Slayer’s second season is right around the corner and will give fans an extended episode to bring the Entertainment District Arc to a close. Ufotable, the studio responsible for the anime adaptation, has yet to reveal if the series will continue via a new movie or if season three is already in the works, though considering the popularity of the Shonen franchise, both options are definitely on the table. Needless to say, the world of the Demon Slayer Corps has a bright future ahead of it.

