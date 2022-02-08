Demon Slayer Season 2 Lays Into Tengen with Another Major Injury

Demon Slayer‘s second season began by retelling the story of the Mugen Train, which helped net the shonen series the biggest anime movie of all time but is coming to an end by wrapping the story of the Entertainment District Arc. With the latest storyline introducing the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, it appears that the strongest swordsman in the fight has received another crippling wound that asks the question if he will continue fighting demons following the end of season two.

After witnessing the insane battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and these two upper-tier demons, many fans are debating whether the last episode of Demon Slayer is the best of its run to date, thanks in part to the stellar animation produced by Ufotable. At the conclusion of last week’s installment, we witnessed that the Sound Hashira had lost a hand in his battle against the anemic demon Gyutaro, whose ability to control his own blood and transform it into weaponry has been quite the thorn in the demon hunters’ side. Unfortunately, this loss of an appendage was only the start of the injuries that all the young swordsmen received.

With Tengen being joined by Tanjiro against Gyutaro, Uzui received a blow that took one of his eyes in a flurry of blows that were caused by the demon’s blood scythes. Tengen himself wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of a vicious attack, as Tanjiro received a scythe through the bottom of his chin as well. Luckily, the members of the Demon Slayer Corps were able to decapitate both Gyutaro and Daki at the same time, seemingly putting an end to the threat of demonic entities within the Entertainment District Arc.

In the final moments of the episode, however, it seems as though Gyutaro was able to unleash one last attack on those that sliced his head from his shoulders, leaving the fate of the Sound Hashira and Tanjiro currently up in the air.

