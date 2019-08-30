Demon Slayer Reveals Hashira Voice Cast with New Promo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been riding a major wave with fans of the series as Episode 19 has now brought much more attention than the anime had been getting for the first half of its run. Now it’s beginning the major set-up for what’s to come for the next phase of the series as Tanjiro and his fellow demon slaying buddies will be coming face to face with more powerful enemies than ever before. But with this increase in enemy strength comes an increase in the roster of allies.

As teased by the end of Episode 20 of the series in which Tanjiro wakes up in front of the Hashiras of the demon slayers, the Hashiras will be making their full debut in the anime series. To get you properly prepared, the official Twitter account for the series has revealed a new promo announcing the voice cast for the remaining pillars making their arrival.

The voice cast for the newly introduced Hashiras (also known as the “Pillars” in English) are as follows:

Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku the Flame Hashira

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira

Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji the Love Hashira

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito the Mist Hashira

Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima the Stone Hashira

Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro the Serpent Hashira

Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa the Wind Hashira

If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”