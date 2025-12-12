Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Announces Its Strangest Theatrical Event Yet

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle became the biggest anime movie of all time, and it’s easy to see why. The first entry of the shonen finale trilogy saw Tanjiro and the Hashira diving right into the Demon Lord Muzan’s domain, fighting against some of the most powerful Upper Moons they’ve ever encountered. Even though the movie arrived over the summer in Japan, the Ufotable production is still finding ways to stay on the silver screen. With a streaming release date set to be confirmed, Infinity Castle is planning a theatrical event that is unlike anything else that has ever been introduced within the anime realm.

Beginning on December 28th, ten theatres in Japan are participating in a “Demon Slayer Corps Support Screenings,” in which theatre-goers will be encouraged to get rowdy and make noise throughout the film to show support for the Hashira. On top of vocal reactions being encouraged, Ufotable released a special original video with Tanjiro walking fans through what they should do during the special screenings. On top of being allowed to get rowdy, the presentation of the length anime film will also incorporate a “crow-themed commentary track,” most likely meaning that the Demon Slayer Corps’ avian allies will be adding some hilarious jabs throughout. Unfortunately, these screenings haven’t been confirmed for North America, though we’re crossing our fingers that they will make their way to the West. You can see the newly made anime video below.

What Next, Demon Slayers?

If you’re lucky enough to be in Japan beginning on December 28th, here are the theatres participating in the wild new event honouring the Hashira:

Hokkaido: TOHO Cinemas Susukino Miyagi

Prefecture: TOHO Cinemas Sendai

Tokyo: TOHO Cinemas Hibiya, TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku, TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro

Kanagawa Prefecture: T-Joy Yokohama

Aichi Prefecture: Midland Square Cinema

Osaka Prefecture: TOHO Cinemas Namba

Hiroshima Prefecture: Hiroshima Wald 11

Fukuoka Prefecture: T-Joy Hakata

As for the final two movies that will end Demon Slayer’s legendary anime adaptation, little information has been revealed regarding what we can expect with the upcoming theatrical outings. To date, titles haven’t been revealed for the upcoming films, and anime fans still aren’t quite sure when we can expect them to arrive. Most likely, the best chance of hearing news about the releases this year is with the upcoming Jump Festa event, the annual shonen convention that details the future of some of the publication’s biggest franchises. Demon Slayer has already confirmed that it plans on attending the event, though the series hasn’t revealed what we can expect.

As for the Demon Slayer franchise, fans expecting more stories focusing on Tanjiro and his monster-hunting allies might be in for some disappointment. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t hinted at the idea of creating a sequel and/or spin-off to the series, and with a fairly definitive ending given to Tanjiro and Nezuko, fans who are hoping for new Demon Slayer chapters might be out of luck.

What do you think of this wild Demon Slayer event taking place before the year's end?