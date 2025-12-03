Demon Slayer Creator Hinted at Anime’s Spiritual Sequel (But It’s Still Missing in Action)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is officially the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. While the latest entry in the adventure of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps has yet to announce when it will arrive on streaming, fans are continuing to dive into the shonen series following the manga’s end. To date, a sequel and/or spin-off to the Hashira’s tale has yet to be announced, but creator Koyoharu Gotouge did previously hint at returning to the manga game. While a Demon Slayer sequel might not be on the horizon, Gotouge did have plans for a new story that would be wildly different.

Demon Slayer’s manga ended in 2020, wrapping the story of Tanjiro and his demon-hunting comrades fighting against the demon lord Muzan and his forces. In 2021, the popular shonen franchise released the second “Demon Slayer Official Fanbook,” in which manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge hinted at what she wanted to work on in the future. Specifically, the Demon Slayer creator confirmed that she wanted to lean more towards comedy for her next manga outing, “After Demon Slayer, I want to draw a science fiction romantic comedy that will make people laugh until their stomachs hurt. I love old alien movies!” To date, Gotouge has yet to return to create any new manga following the Hashira’s conclusion, leaving many anime fans wondering if she will ever return.

Demon Slayer’s Silver Screen Future

Following the release of the first entry of the Demon Slayer trilogy finale, all has been quiet regarding when we can expect the next movie to arrive. Considering how the Infinity Castle wrapped, shonen fans are on the edge of their seats regarding when the second movie will be released. During the film’s runtime, Tanjiro managed to defeat the upper-tier demon known as Akaza, getting revenge for Rengoku, who died during the events of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. While Zenitsu also claimed victory during his fight against a familiar demon, not every Hashira was claiming victory during this assault against Muzan. Shinobu lost her fight against the creepy Doma and, unfortunately, lost her life as well. Luckily, there remains one other member of the Corps looking to get revenge for the Insect Hashira.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, creating a Demon Slayer sequel would be a tough goal to accomplish, considering the finality of the original manga’s final chapters. While there are certain shonen series like One Piece and Dragon Ball that have continued to release new chapters for decades, Tanjiro and his allies only needed a little over four years to explore the lives of the Hashira. Even with Infinity Castle easily becoming the biggest anime movie of all time, it’s almost expected that the next two movies of the trilogy will overtake it as anime fans prepare to say goodbye to the Demon Slayer Corps.

