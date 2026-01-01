Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Release Date Report Will Disappoint Fans

Since the wild success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, anime fans have been left wondering when we can expect the second and third movies to arrive. Unfortunately, while many shonen enthusiasts were expecting new details to be released at the latest Jump Festa, the major annual event had nothing to share when it came to Tanjiro and the Hashira. In a surprising twist, an established outlet has seemingly revealed when we can expect the second and third parts of the trilogy to arrive, and unfortunately, anime fans might not be happy to learn when they will arrive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new report from the outlet, The Guardian, the publication went into detail regarding the financial success of Demon Slayer in 2025. While, of course, mentioning Infinity Castle as one of the biggest reasons for the cash flow, the new write-up also confirms that the second and third films of the trilogy will arrive in 2027 and 2029, respectively. Considering that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had a hefty runtime of a little over two and a half hours, the equivalent of five anime episodes, it would make sense that Ufotable might be taking its time to make sure the shonen series ends with a bang. The first movie made over $700 million USD at the box office, becoming the biggest anime film of all time, and it’s very likely that the next two movies might overtake their predecessor.

Update: Crunchyroll has responded to The Guardian’s claim, stating that the release windows for the future Demon Slayer films are not accurately reported by the outlet.

The Demon Slayers’ Success

Ufotable

Alongside the big release window revelation, the Guardian also spoke with a Crunchyroll executive regarding the success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Mithcel Berger, the Executive Vice President and head of theatrical at Crunchyroll, attributes the COVID-19 pandemic as a major factor in more fans experiencing anime for the first time. Specifically, Berger states, “We have spent the last eight years building this fandom. Coming out of the pandemic, that fandom has just continued to grow.” In a major twist, anime has held its level of popularity years after the quarantine subsided.

As of the writing of this article, the next two Demon Slayer movies have yet to reveal their titles, though the fans who read the manga have a pretty good idea of what will transpire. In Infinity Castle, Zenitsu defeated his former rival, turned demon Kaigaku, and Tanjiro was able to defeat Akaza with a major hand from the Water Hashira. Unfortunately, not every Hashira walked away victorious, as the Insect Hashira Shinobu was killed by the Upper Moon Doma. With Kanao Tsuyuri swearing revenge for the death of her master, she is left face-to-face with the terrifying demon and is sure to be a big part of the next cinematic entry. On top of all this, the villainous big bad Muzan was shown to be entering a new level of power, sure to give Tanjiro his biggest challenge to date.

What do you think of Demon Slayer’s upcoming movies arriving in 2027 and 2029? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via The Guardian