Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Live-Action Adaptation Reveals Its Cast

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has well-earned its title as the biggest anime film of all time, scoring hundreds of millions at the worldwide box office. With fans waiting on the highly anticipated home video release for the Hashira, Shueisha is thinking of new ways to make the story a success. A new live-action adaptation is coming to Japan, and real-life actors have been cast to bring some of the biggest heroes and villains to the real world. With Demon Slayer’s future films remaining a big mystery, the live-action world might be a great way for Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps’ story to march forward.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Stage Part 6: Hashira Training – Infinity Castle Penetration will house storylines from both the latest film and the storyarc which proceeded it. This will be the sixth performance of the shonen adaptation, bringing back quite a few actors who have been with the production since the beginning. Thanks to Infinity Castle also bringing in new villains to fight out heroes, the stage play also revealed first looks at the characters and the actors playing them. You can check out the list of actors, the new trailer, and teaser poster for the performance set to arrive in Japan from June 13th to the 28th this summer.

The Demon Slayer Corps Returns

The live-action Demon Slayer stage play has revealed its full cast list below in preparation of the summer performance:

Tanjiro Kamado played by Shogo Sakamoto, Fu Takahashi (double casting)

Nezuko Kamado played by Karen Takahashi

Zenitsu Agatsuma played by Keisuke Ueda

Inosuke Hashibira played by Yugo Sato

Genya Shizazugawa played by Taichi Utsumi

Kanao Tsuyuri played by Yuzuka Ide

GiyuTomioka played by Shunichi Takahashi

Tengen Uzui played by Ryoshiro Tsuji

Muichiro Tokiyo played by Miku Shimomura

Shinobu Kocho played by Yoko Kadoyama

Mitsuri Kanroji played by Akari Kawasaki

Obanai Igurao played by Kosuke Miyamoto

Sanemi Shinazugawa played by Ryutaro Maeda

Gyomei Himejima played by Changhae

Tamayo played by Mimi Maihane

Yushiro played by Naganori Sato

Kagaya Ubuyashiki played by Tomoki Hirose

Muzan Kibutsuji played by Yoshihide Sasaki

Kaigaku played by Isshiki Yohei

Doma: played by Kenji Urai

As for what the future holds for the Demon Slayer anime, the Infinity Castle film is only the first of a trilogy of anime films set to be brought to life by Ufotable. While there have been reports that the next two films will land in theaters in 2027 and 2029, respectively, Crunchyroll quickly shot down these rumors, leaving many to wonder when Tanjiro and company will return. As for the television series, Ufotable hasn’t confirmed if it plans on cutting up the Infinity Castle and having them hit the small screen in the same vein as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. With the original manga ending with the Infinity Castle arc, giving readers an epilogue story to wrap Tanjiro’s adventure, the end is nigh for the Hashira.

