Demon Slayer Anime Returns This April With Special Surprise (But There’s a Catch)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s anime is returning later this Spring with a special surprise, but it might not be the one fans have been waiting for. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been absolutely dominating theaters across Japan since it released last year, and 2026 sees the anime continuing to do so with new screenings and theatrical releases in the region. While fans are waiting to find out anything about the first film’s home media release, or anything on the second film, Demon Slayer’s anime is set to return to TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has announced that it’s going to officially be kicking off a rebroadcast for its full TV anime series from the beginning. This re-run schedule will be taking over TV screens in Japan, but the catch is that these won’t really have any impact on international fans of the franchise. Beginning on April 5th in the region, Demon Slayer dropped a special trailer and poster for its re-release that continues the franchise’s string of taking over theaters and TV screens with these kinds of re-releases.

Play video

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s full TV rerun kicks off on Sunday, April 5th, and will be airing in the time slot that used to belong to One Piece before the anime made all of its changes to its own release schedule in 2026. When coupled with the fact that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle returned to theaters in the region this month with new IMAX and Screen X versions to extend its own run even further, it’s clear that the anime is going to be milked for a while in this kind of way.

This further seems to point to the fact that fans are going to wait quite a while to see the next major entry in the franchise. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle still has two more films in its trilogy to complete, but the success of this first film means that there’s really no rush to get to the other two films to maintain any momentum. The franchise has not slowed down at all, and these reruns will be able to sustain this hype in Japan for much longer and keep up any sense of momentum that way.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Aniplex

A release date or window has been revealed for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 has yet to be announced as of this time, but reports and rumors have pointed to a potential 2027 release for the new film. This would line up with the franchise’s current anime plans as well. The first film’s run has been extended through theaters to such an extent that a home media release is much further away (especially internationally), and that will take any attention away from properly promoting a second film.

If the second Infinity Castle isn’t going to hit until 2027 (potentially in the Summer or Fall), then there’s no real need to tease fans about it so early when these TV and theater reruns are keeping up the conversation. Demon Slayer will come back when it’s ready, so it’s just a matter of waiting to see how long that actually takes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!