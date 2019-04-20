‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Reveals Episode Order

Koyohagu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2019 season, and fans are already in love with the series after only two episodes. It’s shaping up to be the dark horse favorite of the season, and fans have been wondering just how long this initial run would be for this latest Shonen Jump anime series. Thankfully, it’s going to be around for a good while.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed that it will run for two cours, and is slated for 26 episodes overall. With the third episode premiering soon, the series is going to be sticking around for a few months.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), is directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts). Akira Matsushima is serving as character designer along with Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) are composing the music for the series, and Hikaru Kondo produces.

An anime “cour” refers to a quarter of a year, which is the standard length of an anime season. This usually means a 12-13 episode run, and when a series runs for more than a single cour that number often doubles. Though this usually doesn’t apply to the long-running series releasing a new episode a week.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

