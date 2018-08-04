‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Anime Reveals Premiere Date, Key Visual

Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba admittedly doesn’t have the largest following in the United States, but that’s surely soon to change thanks to the new anime series coming next year.

The latest volume of the manga (via Anime News Network) has confirmed that the anime adaptation of the series will officially premiere in Spring 2019.

Along with the confirmation of its Spring 2019 premiere, which may sounds like bad news for fans but gives the series more time to cook, fans got a new key visual for the series featuring main character Tanjiro Komado in ufotable’s anime style.

Produced by Aniplex and animated by ufotable, the studio behind Fate/Zero, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, and God Eater, the animation for the series is most likely going to be slick and impressive. The anime series has a huge opportunity to gain even more fans when the series eventually releases, and it could be the first step to getting the series even more fan love and support in the United States.

For those unfamiliar with the series originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016 Although support for the series is heating up in Japan, VIZ Media did not fully license the series in the West until recently.

VIZ Media has since licensed the series for an English language release, and the first volume will be available for purchase in July. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is described as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality…

Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

