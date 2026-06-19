Studio Ghibli Veterans’ Most Underrated Film Gets Surprise Screening in The US

Studio Ghibli has yet to release information regarding the next project that the production house will work on, following the smash success of The Boy And The Heron. Despite this fact, animators who got their start with Hayao Miyazaki’s company are working hard in the anime medium to this day. Recently, Japan saw the release of a new anime special dubbed Cocoon that pulls on viewers’ heartstrings in a way that feels right in line with Ghibli. If you want a closer look at this new anime special based on real-life events, a new trailer has arrived online that proves the Ghibli animators have learned quite a bit from their time with the studio.



Cocoon first arrived as a manga in 2009, from creator Machiko Kyo. In the past, Studio Ghibli has worked on movies that are based on real-life events including The Wind Rises, Grave of The Fireflies, and parts of The Boy And The Heron. When it comes to studio Sasayuri, Cocoon is the first production that hails from the production house that was founded by Hitomi Tateno. If you’re not familiar with Tateno, she worked for Ghibli for around thirty years and had a hand in projects such as From Up On Poppy Hill, Ponyo, Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and more. Hitomi’s anime resume even includes the likes of Devilman and Akira, proving how much of an influence she has had on the medium. Unfortunately, there has been no word on a North American release for Cocoon but we’re crossing our fingers it will one day come to the West.

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Cocoon Gets a New Screening

Image Courtesy of NHK

If you want a closer look at this new television special from Sasayuri, here’s an official description of Cocoon, “San and Mayu are two schoolgirls living in Okinawa during the closing months of the Pacific War. Together with their classmates, the two friends are drafted into the war effort as nurses for wounded soldiers. When ordered to die for their country, the remaining members of the group escape only to face the harsh environment of a tropical paradise that has become a hellish battlefield.” You can check out the new trailer below.

Studio Ghibli Fest Kicks Off in North America

Studio Ghibli

In order to celebrate the studio’s unparalleled success, GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment organize an annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America, bringing the studio’s beloved classics to the theaters for limited screenings. The fest kicks off with the return of Ponyo, and several films such as Castle in the Sky and Spirited Away are scheduled for the next few months.

The Ghibli fest offers fans a chance to experience the animated classics on the big screen, accompanied by special content and in both original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.​ Tickets and the entire schedule of this year’s fest are already available on the official website of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment, so don’t forget to check out the dates and timing at your nearest theaters.



