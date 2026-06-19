Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Gets a Major Streaming Update After Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is all set for a major update this month during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary. The third season of the anime follows the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc before commencing the intense Culling Game. As the longest arc of the series, it will be adapted into two anime seasons. The latest season ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered for fans. The fourth season is expected to wrap up the Culling Game Arc before the story can move on to the final battle against Ryomen Sukuna. It’s only been around three months since the third season reached its conclusion, but the anime will share major updates on Season 4. This means that MAPPA doesn’t plan on making fans wait for long before wrapping up the Culling Game.

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The animation studio has a major event planned for June 19th, 2026, where it will announce the latest information on the upcoming and ongoing projects. Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed sharing a new update on Season 4, so we can at least expect a key visual or a release window. However, while fans await updates on the series, the official website revealed special visuals for a new collaboration campaign.

What to Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

So far, further details on the anime’s return haven’t been revealed, but it’s expected to wrap up the deathly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. Fans might even get a glimpse of the Final Arc if the anime ends on a cliffhanger. The latest season ends after a major battle in Sendai, where Yuta once again proves why he’s the strongest sorcerer after Satoru Gojo. However, despite his victory, the Culling Game is far from over, and the upcoming season will feature several thrilling battles.

Gojo’s students have already figured out a way to free him from the Prison Realm, but it’s not going to be easy with so many obstacles in front of them. The Culling Game Arc also features the biggest plot twist in the series as Sukuna’s scheme comes to light. Fans will also learn more about Kenjaku, the mysterious curse user who took over Suguru Geto’s body.

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