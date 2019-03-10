‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Announces U.S. Theatrical Screening

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is setting itself up as Aniplex’s next big anime series, and it will even get a special theatrical debut in Japan. Fans were wondering if the United States would see one as well, and luckily now we have our answer.

Aniplex of America have confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s anime will be holding a special theatrical debut in Los Angeles on March 31.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Be the first to enter the realm of demons with the premiere screening of DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo on March 31st! Tickets will be available at https://t.co/NHe2yfjCmA starting tomorrow, March 8th. pic.twitter.com/YchrB2Vd6k — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) March 7, 2019

Confirming the screening on Twitter, Aniplex will be airing the special theatrical version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s anime at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on March 31st at 3:00 PM PDT. Tickets for the screening are now on sale, and will run interested fans $10 USD each. You can find more information at the link here if you’re interested yourself.

This special theatrical version collects the first five episodes of the series under the title of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Bonds of Siblings. This will get a special screening in Japan on March 29 across 11 theaters as well. But for those unable to attend the theatrical premiere in either territory, luckily the anime will be officially making its debut April 6 in Japan. Aniplex has not yet confirmed where the series will be streaming in the United States, but ComicBook.com will be here with any updates once it happens.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release not too long ago. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!