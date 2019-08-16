Demon Slayer Gets Eye-Popping Makeover in this Aged Up Nezuko Cosplay

Demon Slayer, if nothing else, is a tale of tragedy. Beginning with a young swordsman named Tanjiro discovering his deceased family being taken from him by a demon, the boy is granted small comfort when he realizes that his sister Nezuko managed to survive. Unfortunately for them both, Nezuko was transformed into a demon herself thanks to the attack and is now travelling with her brother in order to find a cure and regain her lost humanity. This tragic tale isn’t stopping one cosplayer from bringing an aged up Nezuko to life with an astonishing costume and style.

Instagram User Hana.Bunny_Bunny brings her new interpretation of the tragic girl to the real world with this aged up cosplay, imaginig what Nezuko may look like if she manages to survive her way through a world plagued by demons, swordsmen, and numerous other threats:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anime franchises are usually mired in tragedy in some form or another, with their usually being a character here or there that has lost their parents and/or family during their journey. Naruto, Dragon Ball, and One Piece are just a few examples of anime series that manage to create a world that may be sad at its core, but also presents hope through their main characters, just as Demon Slayer manages to do. With the first season of the anime quickly edging toward its conclusion, we’ll have to see if these characters manage to return for a second season, but hopefully, based on feedback, the franchise will revisit this world in the future.

What do you think of this new interpretation of Nezuku from Demon Slayer? What’s been your favorite moment from the series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”